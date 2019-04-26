Image copyright Getty Images

Orkney Islands Council is to investigate two additional sites for potential community wind farms.

A project is already under consideration on Hoy.

The local authority has now said new projects are being investigated at Faray, in the North Isles, and at Quanterness in St Ola.

Public engagement events have been organised for Kirkwall, Eday and Rendall over the coming fortnight. Proposed plans will be on display.

Thursday 2 May - Kirkwall Town Hall and Community Centre - 12:00 to 17:00 and 19:00 to 21:00.

Tuesday 7 May - Eday Heritage Centre - 12:00 to 16:00 and 19:30 to 21:30.

Wednesday 8 May - Rendall Community Centre - 12:30 to 17:00 and 19:00 to 21:00.

Council leader James Stockan said: "It is vital that the council now takes an active 'developer approach' to energy projects in our islands.

"Not only does this allow us to maximise the resources available to us in the islands to support services and projects for local people, but it also allows us to contribute significantly and in a meaningful way to allow our world-renowned local energy industry to survive and thrive through a new grid connection. "