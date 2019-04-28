Man in hospital after being hit by bus in Aberdeen
- 28 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is in hospital after being struck by a bus in Aberdeen.
Police were called to Market Street in the city centre at about 00:40 on Sunday following the collision.
He was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with leg injuries - his condition is not life threatening, a spokesman for the force said.
The road was closed while officers carried out investigations but later reopened at about 04:30.