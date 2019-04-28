Serious road accident shuts part of A96
- 28 April 2019
The emergency services are at the scene of a serious road accident on the A96.
Police were called to the accident at Brodie Countryfare, two miles from Forres, Moray, at 05:55.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said the road was closed and it was likely to remain shut for some time. He was unable to give information about injuries.
Diversions have been put in place and drivers asked to allow extra time for their journey.