Drugs worth £50,000 seized at Aberdeen ferry terminal
- 29 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds have been seized at Aberdeen's ferry terminal, police have said.
Heroin with an estimated street value of about £50,000 was recovered at Jamieson Quay on Sunday.
Police said a vehicle was stopped before it boarded a ferry.
A 34-year-old man and woman aged 41, both from the Glasgow area, were charged and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.