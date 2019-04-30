Man charged over 'racist' football incident in Aberdeen
- 30 April 2019
A man has been charged in connection with allegedly acting in a racially aggravated manner after an incident at an amateur football match in Aberdeen.
The amateur first division league game was between Aberdeen University Football Club and Kincorth Amateurs at Tullos on Saturday 20 April.
The university football team walked off the pitch.
Police Scotland said a 29-year-old man had been charged. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.