Image copyright Google Image caption The Artemis was in Kilkeel harbour when the man was fatally injured

An investigation has been launched into the death of a crewman on a Fraserburgh-registered fishing boat at a harbour in Northern Ireland.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the man was fatally injured on Monday while the vessel, The Artemis, was in Kilkeel, County Down.

Police have confirmed they were called to the scene.

A spokesman said the circumstances would be investigated by the MAIB.