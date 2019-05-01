Suspected ammonia leak at Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw
1 May 2019
Emergency services have been dealing with a suspected gas leak at a seafood processing plant in Aberdeenshire.
Three fire appliances and a chemical incident support unit were called to Macduff Shellfish premises in Mintlaw shortly before 06:30.
It is understood there were no serious injuries and that the leak involved ammonia.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances and a special operations team were sent to the scene.