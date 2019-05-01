NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Suspected ammonia leak at Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw

  • 1 May 2019
Macduff Shellfish premises in Mintlaw

Emergency services have been dealing with a suspected gas leak at a seafood processing plant in Aberdeenshire.

Three fire appliances and a chemical incident support unit were called to Macduff Shellfish premises in Mintlaw shortly before 06:30.

It is understood there were no serious injuries and that the leak involved ammonia.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances and a special operations team were sent to the scene.

