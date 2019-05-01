Image copyright CNR Image caption Ninian Southern is east of Shetland

An offshore company has been warned to make improvements after it failed to warn personnel on an oil platform about a leak.

The incident happened on CNR International's Ninian Southern installation - 75 miles (120km) east of Shetland - on 5 February.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the leak was serious enough to be classed as a major accident.

No general platform alarm was activated and no address was made to workers.

The HSE has given CNR until June to comply with the improvement notice.

CNR said in a statement: "An improvement notice was served by the Health and Safety Executive in relation to an incident during drilling activities onboard Ninian Southern, which resulted in no injuries to personnel.

"Safety is a core value to CNR International. The company will comply with the notice in the prescribed timeframe."