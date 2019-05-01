Image caption The worker was flown into Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon

An offshore worker has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in the North Sea.

Shell said the incident happened on the Curlew floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Central North Sea, 130 miles (210km) off Aberdeen.

The worker's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Shell said the worker suffered the injury at about 10:00.