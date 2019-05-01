Image copyright Walker Road School Image caption An outdoor classroom was vandalised

Vandals have been condemned after an Aberdeen primary school was targeted with "vile" graffiti on two consecutive nights.

An outdoor classroom and outer door at Walker Road School were damaged on Monday and Tuesday.

Acting head teacher Emily Story said: "Our pupils and families should not be exposed to this language."

Police Scotland said additional patrols would be carried out in the area over the coming days.

For the second night in the row we have been vandalised. Vile language written on our outdoor classroom and the door. This offensive language should not be seen by any of our pupils, parents or staff. We will work as a community, alongside police, to stop this. ✋🏻🚨👮‍♀️ #teamtorry — Walker Road School (@WalkerRoadSch) May 1, 2019

The school highlighted the vandalism on Wednesday on social media.

The head teacher added: "We are disappointed as a school community that offensive graffiti has been written on most of our outdoor classroom and other areas in the playground on two occasions this week.

"We are working alongside the police and community to prevent this happening again.

"We hope the individuals involved realise that this behaviour has a huge impact on the school and our community."

Image copyright Walker Road School

PC Rachel Polson said: "We are appealing for witnesses after Walker Road primary school was vandalised.

"The damage will be both costly and inconvenient for the school to remove. I would encourage anyone with information to speak to any officer or contact police."