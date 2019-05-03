Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The rabbit has been named Bernie

A rabbit found in a plastic bag in a ditch in Aberdeenshire has been rescued.

The mini lop rabbit was discovered in the Mintlaw area on Tuesday.

Graeme Innes, manager of the Scottish SPCA's animal rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeen, said: "It's very lucky a member of the public found this rabbit."

The rabbit - which has been named Bernie - had an identification ring but part of the code was illegible.

The charity is appealing for information.