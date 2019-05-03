Image caption Mortimer admitted the offences when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh

A violent criminal claimed to be a police officer during a street attack and robbery on a university student in Aberdeen, a court has heard.

Michael Mortimer, 35, carried out assaults on two people within a week, looking for cash and valuables.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Woolman told Mortimer he was continuing the case to obtain a risk assessment report.

Mortimer has previous convictions for more than 100 offences.

He was remanded in custody.

Mortimer - who admitted both assault and robberies - first struck in February this year when he attacked a man in Aberdeen's Ferryhill Gardens.

He struck again six days later when he targeted an Aberdeen University student.

Took wallet and fled

Advocate depute Alan Cameron said the victim was walking on Union Terrace when he became aware of Mortimer behind him. Mortimer overtook him and stood in front of him.

The prosecutor said: "The accused said that he was a policeman and asked to see the complainer's identity card.

"The complainer asked to see proof that he was a policeman and the accused opened his jacket but there was no identification there."

The man began to shout for help but Mortimer grabbed him by his jacket and forced him into a bus shelter.

As the victim was pushed backwards he fell and struck his head on the bench at the bus stop and hit his knee on the ground.

Mortimer demanded money and continued to beat the student, who took out his wallet with the intention of taking money from it to give to his attacker.

However, Mortimer snatched the wallet and fled.