Man seriously hurt near Aberdeen in single-vehicle crash
- 6 May 2019
A man has been badly hurt in a crash near Aberdeen.
The emergency services were called to the single-vehicle accident to the west of the city at about 18:10 on Sunday.
The crash, involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa was on the unclassified road between Kirkbrae, Cults, Aberdeen and Kingswells.
The 35-year-old man is reported to be in a serious condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.