Image copyright Walker Road School Image caption An outdoor classroom was vandalised

Two 12-year-old girls have been charged after an Aberdeen primary school was vandalised.

An outdoor classroom and an outer door were damaged in two separate attacks at Walker Road School on Monday and Tuesday last week.

The school highlighted the vandalism on social media.

PC Rachel Polson said: "We are grateful to members of the public who have assisted us while inquiries were carried out."

She added: "Any reports to us of such incidents will be treated seriously and thoroughly investigated."

The girls will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.