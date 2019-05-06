Two men charged after £15,000 cocaine seizure in Aberdeen.
Two men have been charged after cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £15,000 was seized in the Cults area of Aberdeen.
Police officers carried out the raid in the Kirk Brae Court area on Friday as part of an intelligence-led operation.
About £5,000 in cash was also recovered.
The arrested men, who are aged 24 and 33, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.