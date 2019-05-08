Image copyright NTS Image caption The cans had 1984 best before dates

Litter hidden in peat on a National Trust for Scotland-owned estate 30 years ago has resurfaced.

Twelve empty beer cans, a few soft drink cans and the plastic bag they were buried with were found on the Mar Lodge Estate in the Cairngorms.

The trust said the party of people involved were likely to have visited in 1984, according to the best before dates on the drinks cans.

The plastic bag was found to be largely intact.

Image copyright NTS Image caption The cans were buried in peat along with a plastic bag

A member of the estate's team discovered the litter, which had appeared above the surface of the peat, while doing fieldwork.

The rubbish was found at Bynack Burn.

Mar Lodge Estate, near Braemar, covers a large area of remote wild land.