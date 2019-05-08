Appeal over 'anti-Catholic hate crime' on Dundee to Aberdeen train
- 8 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man allegedly shouted anti-Catholic comments on a train from Dundee to Aberdeen.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the man identified as being part of a group of Aberdeen FC supporters.
He was said to have made indiscriminate anti-Catholic comments between 20:00 and 20:15 on Saturday 6 April.
He was described as white, 6ft tall, wearing dark trousers, a light coloured top and a dark jacket. Officers want to speak to anyone with information.