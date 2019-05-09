Man charged for '110mph driving while over drink-drive limit'
- 9 May 2019
A man has been charged after allegedly driving at 110mph while over the drink-drive limit in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened on the A90 near Balmedie on Wednesday night.
Police Scotland said it involved a van that should have been driving no faster than 60mph on a dual carriageway.
The 48-year-old man has been charged dangerous driving and drink-driving, and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.