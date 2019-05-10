Fire crews battle blaze at former Victoria Road School in Aberdeen
- 10 May 2019
Fire crews have been called to a former Aberdeen school.
A large plume of smoke could be seen across the city skyline on Friday morning due to the incident at Victoria Road School in the Torry area.
Police said Victoria Road was closed in both directions while fire crews dealt with the blaze.