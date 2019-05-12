Image copyright Lesley McLeod Image caption Maysie McLeod spent her 90th birthday in a Greek hospital

A woman who went on holiday for her 90th birthday has been left stranded, in pain and upset, when her insurers failed to bring her home after a fall.

Maysie McLeod was staying at her family holiday home on the Greek island of Lesbos when she broke her hip.

She has now been in hospital for more than two weeks, and is still battling with her insurance company to bring her home to Aberdeenshire.

Her daughter says insurers Free Spirit have been difficult to contact.

Lesley McLeod has remained at her mother's bedside and has been trying to arrange for the insurers to have her mother flown home under her insurance - either by air ambulance or private jet.

The pensioner is not well enough to travel home on the multiple commercial flights it would take for her to reach her Bridge of Don home from Lesbos, according to her doctors in Greece.

Ms McLeod Jnr arranged the holiday to celebrate her mum's big birthday on 4 May, but she spent it distressed and confused in a Greek hospital.

Image copyright Lesley McLeod

Ms McLeod Snr "lost her footing" and broke her hip on 27 April.

After emergency surgery to have pins inserted her family hoped to arrange transport back to the UK.

However, Ms McLeod Snr must be transported by stretcher and her family say the insurance company are "dragging their feet" to avoid paying out for the expensive trip home - despite the £10m coverage the comprehensive policy, which cost more than £200, offered.

After more than a fortnight in hospital the pensioner - who is registered blind - has developed bed sores and is suffering persistent hallucinations due to medication, shock and pain.

The company, whose slogan is "because health can't keep you down", claims on its website to be the first insurance cover to specifically cater for those who have been refused by other providers due to their health, disability or age.

Ms McLeod Jnr has taken special leave from work to remain by her mother's bedside in Greece until arrangements can be made to bring her mother home.

'An unimaginable nightmare'

Lesley told the BBC Scotland news website: "They seem to be trying to find the cheapest way to get us home despite saying that money is not the object.

"As far as we can tell they don't do anything about Mum's case unless we constantly chase them up.

"All I can do is sit and watch my mother suffer - it's heartbreaking.

"She is confused unhappy and in pain at the moment. She needs to get home, but will have to travel by stretcher.

"Unless the insurance company send an air ambulance then the only way they get home would be a charter flight.

"Otherwise we'd have to take several [commercial] flights to get back to Scotland, which she is not well enough to do.

"Her health is deteriorating - she is anxious and needs home. It's horrible; it's heartbreaking to watch your mother crying and not knowing where she is.

"This was meant to be something special for her and it's turned into an unimaginable nightmare."

BBC Scotland has approached Free Spirit for comment.