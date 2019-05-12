NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Boy, 10, injured in Aberdeen bicycle accident

  • 12 May 2019
Accident scene

A 10-year-old boy has been injured after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a car in Aberdeen.

The collision was on Garthdee Road, close to the Asda supermarket, at about 14:40.

The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

