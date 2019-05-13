NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged after cyclist, 9, injured in Aberdeen

  • 13 May 2019
Accident scene

A man has been charged after a nine-year-old cyclist was injured in Aberdeen.

The collision happened on Garthdee Road, near the Asda supermarket, at about 14:35 on Sunday.

The boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries have been described as non-serious.

Police Scotland said the 73-year-old man had been charged in relation to alleged careless driving.

