Man charged after cyclist, 9, injured in Aberdeen
- 13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after a nine-year-old cyclist was injured in Aberdeen.
The collision happened on Garthdee Road, near the Asda supermarket, at about 14:35 on Sunday.
The boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries have been described as non-serious.
Police Scotland said the 73-year-old man had been charged in relation to alleged careless driving.