Image copyright Andy Boyle Image caption Aberdeen University Football Club's 2nd team left the pitch after an incident in April

An amateur football match in Aberdeen that was abandoned after an alleged racist incident has been scheduled for a replay.

The amateur first division league game was between Aberdeen University Football Club and Kincorth Amateurs at Tullos on Saturday 20 April.

The university football team walked off the pitch. A 29-year-old man was later charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.

The replay is being held on Saturday.