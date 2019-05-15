Image copyright SFF Image caption Bertie Armstrong said he had lived and breathed the industry

The leader of one of Scotland's biggest fishing industry organisations has announced he is to step down after 14 years in the job.

Bertie Armstrong, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF), will hand over to his successor in August.

He will be replaced by Elspeth Macdonald, the deputy chief executive of Food Standards Scotland.

