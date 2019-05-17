NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three seriously injured in crash on Portsoy to Huntly road

  • 17 May 2019

Three people have been seriously injured in a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The collision on the B9022 Portsoy to Huntly road, near Mill of Durn, Portsoy, happened at about 15:15 on Thursday.

The 82-year-old man who was driving the Citroen, his 83-year-old female passenger, and the 32-year-old woman who was driving the Fiesta were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

