Three seriously injured in crash on Portsoy to Huntly road
- 17 May 2019
Three people have been seriously injured in a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The collision on the B9022 Portsoy to Huntly road, near Mill of Durn, Portsoy, happened at about 15:15 on Thursday.
The 82-year-old man who was driving the Citroen, his 83-year-old female passenger, and the 32-year-old woman who was driving the Fiesta were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to contact them.