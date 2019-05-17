Image caption The school was hit by fire a week ago

Police are keeping an "open mind" about the cause of a serious fire at a former Aberdeen school.

Victoria Road School in Torry - seen as a locally significant granite building - shut its doors in 2008.

It was hit by fire a week ago but it has not yet been safe to enter to carry out an investigation.

Police Scotland said there was nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances but that they were keeping an open mind and were appealing for witnesses.

The team behind plans to redevelop the former school earlier reaffirmed a commitment to the project in the wake of the serious fire.

The Torry Development Trust - which wants to see the derelict site turned into homes - said talks with the Grampian Housing Association and city council officials were "positive".