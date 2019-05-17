Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A woman has died following a road crash in Aberdeenshire.

Margaret Innes, 83, from the Cullen area had been taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin after the collision on the B9022 Portsoy to Huntly road.

She was a passenger in a Citroen car which collided with a Ford Fiesta on Thursday afternoon.

The 82-year-old man driving the Citroen and the 32-year-old woman driving the other car remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt Colin Matheson of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Innes and the other people involved in this collision at this very sad time.

"Inquiries into the incident continue and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the Police to get in touch."