Investigation after man found injured in Elgin
- 20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating whether a man found injured in Moray may have been hit by a vehicle.
He was taken to hospital after being discovered in Reiket Lane in Elgin at about 20:20 on Sunday.
The area was cordoned off to allow investigations to take place.
The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.