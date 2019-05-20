Pensioner dies after car comes off A97 in Gartly
- 20 May 2019
An 84-year-old man has died after his car came off the A97 in Aberdeenshire and landed on its roof.
The crash, which involved a gold Honda CRV, happened near Gartly at about 12:45 on Monday.
No other vehicles were involved.
Sgt Alexander Bowser-Riley urged anyone who saw the crash, or saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact police.