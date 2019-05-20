Image copyright Marathon Oil Image caption The incident happened on Brae Alpha

An oil firm has been fined more than £1m - one of the biggest ever fines in a case of its type - over a North Sea gas leak.

The incident happened on Marathon Oil's Brae Alpha platform, 155 miles north east of Aberdeen, on Boxing Day 2015.

The company admitted Offshore Installations (Prevention of Fire and Explosion, and Emergency Response) and Health and Safety at Work Act breaches.

Marathon was fined £1.16m at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

No-one was injured in the incident.

'Ever-present hazards'

Pipework ruptured, allowing more than two tonnes of high-pressure methane gas to be released, causing what was described as significant damage.

Image copyright HSE Image caption The leak happened after pipework ruptured

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector Ahmedur Rezwan, said: "This incident is a further reminder of the ever-present hazards in oil and gas production, that if not rigorously managed can easily result in a potentially life-threatening event."

Marathon said in a statement: "Marathon Oil confirms that the company has been fined in a case relating to a gas release which occurred on the Brae Alpha platform on 26 December 2015.

"The company has fully co-operated with the HSE and complied with the measures suggested in the improvement notice.

"The safety of our personnel is a top priority, and we've taken action to resolve issues relating to this incident."

In 2015, Total was fined £1.125m over a gas leak from 2012.