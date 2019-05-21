NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Offensive Elgin Mosque vandalism investigated

  • 21 May 2019

Police are investigating after offensive messages were daubed on Elgin Mosque.

The incident at the mosque in South Street happened at about 23:00 on Monday.

The messages were described as being of a racist nature.

Police Scotland appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Related Topics