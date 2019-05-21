A woman caught more than six times over the drink-drive limit has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Jacquelyn Jenkins, 57, was caught on the New Deer to Fyvie road, near Fyvie, in Aberdeenshire, on 17 April.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court, Jenkins was placed on a community payback order, with a condition of supervision for one year, and unpaid work of 190 hours to be completed in nine months.

She was also disqualified from driving for six years.

Jenkins admitted drink-driving, and driving while disqualified and without insurance.