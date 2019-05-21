Image caption A protest was held in Aberdeen

Oil giant BP has held its annual general meeting in Aberdeen for the first time, amid climate change protests.

About 30 campaigners gathered outside the exhibition and conference centre with banners on Tuesday morning.

Some later had to be escorted out of the building after disrupting proceedings, shouting "this is a crime scene".

It came amid an AGM debate over how the company tackles climate change.

BP said it aimed to play its part in the transition to greener energy.

There were also activist protests at Royal Dutch Shell's annual shareholder meeting in Scheveningen in the Netherlands.