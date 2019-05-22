Image copyright Shaila Rao Image caption Marci was tagged in 2018

A young tagged hen harrier has disappeared in the Cairngorms.

The female harrier, named Marci, was satellite tagged as a chick in 2018.

She fledged from a nest on National Trust for Scotland's Mar Lodge estate, but RSPB Scotland said the tag stopped transmitting on 22 April.

Dr Cathleen Thomas, of the RSPB's Hen Harrier LIFE project, said: "If Marci had died of natural causes the tag should have continued to transmit, allowing our team to find her."

The charity said the bird has disappeared in an area "notorious" for bird of prey persecution.

'Condemns persecution'

Marci had been flying in a wide area of north east Scotland with her last recorded position near Strathdon.

Scottish Gamekeepers Association chairman Alex Hogg said: "The SGA condemns persecution and we act accordingly in proven cases.

"There is no grounds to say this is what has happened here.

"Satellite tags fail, some are poorly fitted, some are never found - whether persecution is suspected or not - and some tags signal hours apart."