Police investigating offensive messages daubed on Elgin Mosque have appealed to the public for private CCTV images which could help.

The spray paint incident at the mosque in South Street happened at about 23:00 on Monday.

The vandalism featured a swastika symbol and misspelt comments of a religious and sexual nature.

Officers want to trace a white man aged 30-40, about 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans and possibly a dark hooded top.

'Mindless act'

Det Insp Martin Macdougall said: "A review of local CCTV is currently ongoing, along with house-to-house inquiries to obtain private footage of the area.

"Numerous people have been spoken to already however if you have footage which could help but have not yet been spoken to by police, please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Likewise if you think you have any information at all which could assist, contact police."

The mosque is in Elgin's South Street

He added: "I would like to thank members of the mosque for their support so far as we carry out our inquiries, and again thanks to those who have provided information.

"This was a mindless act and it won't be tolerated by the Elgin community."

Moray Council sent in a graffiti removal team to tackle the "deeply offensive" messages.