NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Appeal after more than 50 lambs stolen in Moray

  • 22 May 2019

Police are investigating after 55 lambs were stolen from a field in Moray.

The incident is thought to have happened near Wellfield, in the Newmill area of Keith, sometime between the beginning of April and 14 May.

Police Scotland said a mix of Texel and Suffolk cross lambs - worth thousands of pounds - with a blue mark in the middle of their back were taken.

Officer are appealing for anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to come forward.

Related Topics

More on this story