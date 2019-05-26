Concern over 30 whales off Orkney

Image copyright Iain Johnston Image caption One of the whales appears to be injured or in distress

Concerns have been raised about two pods of pilot whales in Orkney which are in danger of beaching themselves.

The two groups are off the islands of Stronsay and Sanday and are being closely monitored in case they need help.

The pilot whales were first spotted on Saturday. About 12 animals were seen close into the shore in St Catherine's Bay on Stronsay.

One of the whales appeared to be either injured or in distress.

A team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) charity have been standing by in case the animals beach.

The other pod of around 20 whales is off the island of Sanday although they are further from shore.

The situation is being monitored by the BDMLR team and specialised rescue equipment is being flown up from the charities headquarters in Sussex.