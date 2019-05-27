Image copyright Facebook/Getty Images Image caption Phillip Evans went diving off the Hormigas islands, near Cabo de Palos in Murcia.

An Aberdeenshire man has died in an apparent diving accident off the coast of Spain.

He has been named locally as Phillip Evans, from Balmedie, and is thought to be in his 60s.

The alarm was raised on Thursday after he failed to return from a dive near the Hormigas Islands in Murcia.

Spanish media reported that a search was carried out and a body was recovered on Friday. In a social media post, his family confirmed the death.

They said: "To our family and friends, we are devastated to let you all know Phillip went diving and didn't come home. He died doing something he loved."

The Foreign Office said it was in contact with Spanish police following the death of a British man in Spain and it had offered support to his family.