Detectives are investigating the theft of £10,000 of chemicals from a farm in Aberdeenshire.

The theft is thought to have happened between 17 May and Saturday in the Westerton area of Meikle Wartle.

The agricultural chemicals include herbicides and fertiliser, and are not considered harmful.

PC Johnathan Walkden said: "This type of theft is unusual for the area and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us."

The officer said a vehicle would have to have been used given the quantity of chemicals taken.

He added: "We are working with the farm and the rural community as part of inquiries."