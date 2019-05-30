Woman in hospital after explosion at Aberdeen home
A 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an explosion damaged a house in Aberdeen.
Emergency crews were sent to Sycamore Place in the Ferryhill area of the city at about 21:20 on Wednesday.
Police said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a faulty boiler.
The woman is understood to have minor injuries. The fire service said two people got out of the house before fire crews arrived.