Woman charged after crack cocaine seizure at Aberdeen Railway Station
- 30 May 2019
A woman has been charged after crack cocaine worth tens of thousands of pounds was recovered at Aberdeen Railway Station.
Police Scotland said the drugs - estimated to be worth more than £34,000 - were seized on Wednesday by CID officers, with support from the dog unit.
A 33-year-old woman from Birmingham was arrested and charged.
She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.