A woman was taken to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the A948 in Ellon, near the BrewDog brewery, at about 18:10 on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was cut free by firefighters and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Her condition is believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Another person was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed for more than five hours.