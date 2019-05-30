Image caption The whales are beside Hatston pier

A pod of pilot whales is causing concern in harbour waters in Orkney.

The pod of an estimated 13 whales has been beside Hatston pier near a visiting cruise liner.

It is thought the pod could be part the same one seen near the islands of Sanday and Stronsay at the weekend.

There are fears that the whales could get distressed and beach themselves, but so far have been swimming around, with crowds of onlookers arriving to watch them.

Image caption You looking at me? The pod has generated great interest

The pod is being closely monitored by members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) charity.