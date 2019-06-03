Image caption Hiveway maintenance: The bees gathered on the back of a work van in Holburn Street

There was a buzz about an Aberdeen street on Monday after a swarm of bees took a liking to a parked highway maintenance van.

People walking past were surprised to see hundreds of bees gathering on the back of the vehicle, with more arriving all the time.

The insects were also taking advantage of flowers blooming nearby.

The van - believed to belong to a construction firm - was left in place as the bees went about their business.

North-east bee expert Andrew Watson told the BBC the swarm was probably between homes.

Image caption The bees were flying between the plants nearby and the van

He said: "It is most likely the nest was nearby and the queen and half the colony - approximately 25,000 to 30,000 bees - have followed her.

"Generally they vacate the nest and rest somewhere close by while scout bees fly out looking for a home."

The process of finding a new nest could take half an hour or several days. But the swarm will eventually move on when it is ready.

'Happy bees'

Fortunately, the bees are not any danger if left undisturbed.

Mr Watson said it was a glorious sight for a beekeeper: "Swarming bees are happy bees. Whoever had those bees would hate to lose them. I'd scoop them up and put them in a hive - they are a honey-making machine!"

The driver of the van has not been traced but the van remains undisturbed so the expert advice appears to have been followed.

What to do if you find a swarm of bees

May and June are the "swarming months" and if you encounter a swarm, there is no need for alarm.

A swarm is a clump of honeybees that might be found on a car or fence, or hanging from a tree branch.

They stick together to protect the queen while they wait for their scouts to return.

Bee Expert Gavin Ramsay said: "If you find one - try to find a beekeeper through the Scottish Beekepers Association website.

"They'll collect the swarm and give it a good home, especially a swarm still hanging out in a reachable place.

"Once they have moved in somewhere it gets much harder. That hanging out stage is called bivouacking. They are checking out possible new homes then have a vote to select the best. There's lots of singing and dancing involved."