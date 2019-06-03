Image copyright LDA Design Image caption The plans include new buildings and walkways

Work is expected to start next month on the multi-million-pound project to transform Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.

Plans to completely redesign the Victorian sunken gardens were approved in March last year.

However, due to an extended tendering process, a contractor was not appointed until two months ago.

Councillors have now been told that the contract for the works should be signed by the end of this month.

Groundworks are expected to start in July "at the latest".

The £25m project includes new buildings, walkways, an amphitheatre and a cafe - as well as the restoration of the Union Terrace arches and Victorian toilets.

It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.