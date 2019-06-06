NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Lifeboat sent to assist Shetland fishing boat taking in water

  • 6 June 2019

A fishing boat which started taking in water off Shetland is being escorted to safety by a lifeboat.

The Lerwick-registered Scottie's Pride, with one person on board, raised the alarm at about 10:00 after hitting rocks off Scousburgh.

The Aith lifeboat was being dispatched to the scene to assist.

The creel boat was then being escorted to Scalloway harbour.