Lifeboat sent to assist Shetland fishing boat taking in water
- 6 June 2019
A fishing boat which started taking in water off Shetland is being escorted to safety by a lifeboat.
The Lerwick-registered Scottie's Pride, with one person on board, raised the alarm at about 10:00 after hitting rocks off Scousburgh.
The Aith lifeboat was being dispatched to the scene to assist.
The creel boat was then being escorted to Scalloway harbour.