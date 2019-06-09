An investigation is under way into the cause of a serious fire at a garage in Aberdeenshire.

A number of homes were evacuated close to the scene on Fraserburgh's Mid Street as a precaution because of gas tanks within the garage, police said.

Around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze after it broke out about midnight on Sunday. Footage on social media showed an explosion amidst the flames.

It took nearly three hours to bring the fire under control.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured and there were no suspicious circumstances.