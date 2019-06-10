Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption Prof Sir Ian Diamond announced his plans to retire in August 2017

A review has been launched into a six-figure payment made to the former principal of the University of Aberdeen.

Prof Sir Ian Diamond announced his plans to retire in 2017.

However, it is understood his 12-month notice period only began in July last year when he actually left his post.

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) is reviewing a payment believed to be in the region of £280,000 covering the past year.

Value for money

Prof Diamond announced in August 2017 he was retiring from the post he took up in 2010.

The SFC said universities receive public funds and must comply with value for money requirements, and the review was with the "full cooperation" of the university.

The university's new senior governor, Esther Roberton, said she welcomed the review, and that the university would help determine the facts surrounding Prof Diamond's end of service arrangements.

Prof George Boyne took over the principal role in August last year.