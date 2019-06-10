An Aberdeen man who admitted raping four teenagers has been jailed for six years.

Kyle Park, now 18, attacked the girls between 2014 and last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told Park befriended one victim after going on day trips organised by a social work department and they kept in touch.

Judge Lady Wise said Park showed significant hostility to members of the opposite sex and was viewed as posing a high risk of sexual re-offending.

She said: "It is of particular concern to me that despite your young age you are already serving a period of detention in respect of other sexual offences."

Park had previously received social work support for social, emotional and behavioural problems.