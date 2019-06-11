Image copyright Norman Adams Image caption Denis Law received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017

Work on a Hall of Heroes celebrating famous Aberdeen names at the city's historic Provost Skene's House is expected to start next month, the council has said.

The regenerated 16th Century building is intended to be the centrepiece of the Marischal Square office complex.

Former footballer Denis Law, who was born and raised in the Granite City, will be among those honoured.

The council's in-house building team will carry out the renovation.

Work is scheduled to start in late July and be completed by autumn 2020.

The attraction was originally supposed to open in 2017 but has been delayed due to construction issues.

Image caption Historic Provost Skene's House is within the Marischal Square complex

Known affectionately as The Lawman, Denis Law scored 30 goals for Scotland.

The former European footballer of the year was born in Powis and went to Powis Academy before moving away to play for Huddersfield when he was 16. He went on to play for clubs including Manchester United, Torino and Manchester City.

He scored for Scotland in a famous 3-2 victory against then world champions England in 1967 at Wembley.

Law rounded off his career by representing Scotland at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.

Former Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Aberdeen-born singer Annie Lennox will be among others honoured.